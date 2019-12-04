UPDATE: LHS campus cleared, no threat found, police said

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: Police have ended their investigation at Lafayette High School.

No threat was found, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said. No arrests have been made at this time.

ORIGINAL: A bomb threat that was sent via text is under investigation at Lafayette High School.

At the time the threat was reported, the school still had a few students on campus, but most were already dismissed, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.

A sweep of the school is underway.

This is a developing story.