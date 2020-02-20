Calling all artists: Enter the 2020 National Veterans Day Poster Contest

Saving Louisiana's coastline has been a priority for Governor John Bel Edwards with major projects being approved recently and on Thursday morning he will discuss what’s he looking to do in the next four years.

Edwards will be joined with federal officials from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and several state officials from various agencies including the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, the Department of Natural Resources, the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the Department of Environmental Quality, the Department of Transportation and Development.