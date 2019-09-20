Cajun Navy helps residents in Texas amid Tropical Depression Imelda

A flooded out car is stranded in high water off U.S. 59 as rain from Tropical Depression Imelda inundated the area on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, near Spendora, Texas. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Tropical Depression Imelda has caused great destruction in parts of Texas. Thousands of residents are seeking assistance and many reached out to the Cajun Navy.

Mr John Able AKA longbeard in his new Enforcer Gatortail Boat. Bringing people to safety today in Beaumont, Texas…. Posted by Cajun Navy 2016 on Friday, September 20, 2019

Rob Gaudet, Director of the Cajun Navy Foundation, says since early Thursday morning hundreds of people have been rescued.



“Our phones started ringing off the hook with people asking us to help them. We dispatch [members of the Cajun Navy] in the same way police departments and fire departments dispatch first responders to go and help individuals in need of their services,” Gaudet said.



Gaudet says none of it would be possible without the brave men and women who volunteer to be a part of the navy.



“The people that standup and help us are just good empathetic people,” he said.



Gaudet says rescuing isn’t all they do.



“We help people get into shelters. From shelters, we help them get back into long term living, from there we help them rebuild their homes and after that we help them move back in,” he said.

Posted by Cajun Navy 2016 on Thursday, September 19, 2019



As the water continues to rise in Texas and the phone keeps ringing for the Cajun Navy, Gaudet says he is happy to help.