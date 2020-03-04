Businesses get ready ahead of Coronavirus in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – Most of us spend more time at work than we do at home. With coronavirus concerns, medical experts want to make sure the workplace doesn’t draft more germs.

“What can I do to prevent the virus from happening in my family and to myself?” Dr. Catherine O’Neal, Medical Director of Infection Prevention with Our Lady of the Lake said.

Dr. O’Neal added the time to get the message out on how to be prepared in the workplace for the Coronavirus.

“Washing your hands, don’t bring your hands to your face, wipe down common touch surfaces, social distancing,” Dr. O’Neal said.

A recent report shows U.S. employers lose more than 21 billion dollars in lost productivity during the flu season. We can’t tell how much businesses could lose due to the Coronavirus in this country or here in Louisiana since we have no cases yet. Doctors say putting common practices in place can help keep corporate synergy going.

Dr. O’Neal said, “We want all of our employers to feel safe with their employees coming back from travel, with sending their employees to travel and keeping their business operations going.”