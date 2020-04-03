Walmart to hold virtual-only annual Shareholders’ Meeting due to COVID-19

FILE – In this June 2, 2017 file photo, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon speaks during the Walmart shareholders meeting at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. The Business Roundtable, a group that represents the most powerful companies in America, is naming McMillon as its new chairman. McMillon succeeds JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon in the role. Dimon will continue to serve as a board member after completing his tenure as the group’s chairman at year’s end. (Jason Ivester/The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is going virtual for its annual Shareholders’ Meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 meeting will now be a business meeting held virtually. The main focus will be on shareholder voting.

The meeting set for Wednesday, June 3, 2020, will be conducted by a virtual meeting only. While shareholders will be able to attend the meeting online, there will not be a physical location for the annual meeting.

The record date for shareholders entitled to vote at the virtual meeting is April 9, 2020. Additional details confirming how shares may be voted before or during the meeting on June 3, as well as the time of the virtual meeting and how to access it as a shareholder, will be included in the company’s proxy statement to be filed later this month.

The public will also be able to listen to the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting, without the option to vote, through a link on the company’s website.

The event, held each June in Northwest Arkansas, usually features a large associate celebration that welcomes Walmart workers from across the world.

The retailer is now exploring ways to celebrate its associates virtually this year.

Walmart also announced that it is extending work-from-home measures for associates working at the Home Office in Bentonville.

Associates will now work from home through May 4.