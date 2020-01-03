Waitr switches leadership after CEO resigns

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Waitr Holdings announced that its CEO/board member Adam Price has resigned from both of his positions, and a new executive has been named.

Carl Grimstad, currently the chief manager of C. Grimstad Associates, LLC, and the managing partner of GS Capital, LLC has been named as Waitr’s new CEO effective immediately. In 1999, he co-founded iPayment Inc. (“iPayment”), a provider of credit and debit card payment processing services to small and medium-sized merchants across the United States and Canada. He acted as the president of iPayment until 2011, when he became the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company until 2016.

“I look forward to working with the many talented team members at Waitr as we continue to reshape the Company,” said Grimstad via press release. “Over the past few weeks, I, along with the Company’s Board, advisors, and key stakeholders, have been evaluating every aspect of Waitr. This process has given me confidence in the future of Waitr. I see significant potential to build upon the solid foundation of the Company’s existing relationships with diners and restaurant partners in terms of Waitr’s product offering and customer service, and I look forward to discussing these initiatives in future interactions with the financial community.”

The on-demand food ordering and delivery service was founded in Lake Charles in 2013 and is currently based in Lafayette.