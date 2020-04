BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) -- Gov. John Bel Edwards urged small businesses across the state to apply immediately for loan dollars through the Payback Protection Plan (PPP), and he also urged banks should pursue those federal dollars immediately.

"The rollout out of the $349 billion through this program comes at a critical time for our state as we face this public health crisis, but it will not last long as businesses across the country will also apply, which is why our small businesses should not wait for the glitches in the system to be worked out before filling out their applications,” said Edwards. “Time is of the essence and the time to move is now.”