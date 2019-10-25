The Latest: Lion Air report says various issues led to crash

FILE – In this Oct. 31, 2018, file photo, relatives of passengers of a crashed Lion Air jet check personal belongings retrieved from the waters where the airplane is believed to have crashed, at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia. An Indonesian investigation has found a Lion Air flight that crashed and killed 189 people a year ago was doomed by a combination of aircraft design flaws, inadequate training and maintenance problems. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana, File)

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The Latest on the final report by Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee on the Oct. 29 crash of a Lion Air flight that killed 189 people. (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

Boeing has issued a statement vowing to prevent the kind of crashes that killed more than 300 people in Indonesia and in Ethiopia.

The aircraft maker issued the statement after Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee released its final report on the accident.

Boeing’s President and CEO Dennis Muilenburg said said the company is addressing the committee’s safety recommendations and working to enhance the safety of the 737 Max jet “to prevent the flight control conditions that occurred in the accident from ever happening again.”

Muilenburg said the aircraft and its software are receiving “an unprecedented level of global regulatory oversight, testing and analysis. This includes hundreds of simulator sessions and test flights, regulatory analysis of thousands of documents, reviews by regulators and independent experts and extensive certification requirements.

___

3:20 p.m.

An Indonesian investigation has found a Lion Air flight that crashed and killed 189 people a year ago was doomed by a combination of aircraft design flaws, inadequate training and maintenance problems.

A report released Friday said Lion Air flight 610, from Indonesia’s capital Jakarta to the island of Sumatra, crashed partly because the pilots weren’t told how to quickly respond to malfunctions of the Boeing 737 Max 8 jet’s automated flight-control system.

The jet plunged into the Java Sea minutes after its takeoff on Oct. 29, 2018.

Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee said the automated system, known as MCAS, relied on a single “angle of attack” sensor that provided erroneous information, automatically shoving the nose of the Max jet down.

The report identified various missteps prior to the crash.