ENTER TO WIN
Register for a chance to win the FOX 48 Home for the Holidays contest. You could win the LOCAL prize, $300 in gift cards from our sponsors, or even the NATIONAL prize: your rent/mortgage paid for in 2020!

Survey: Businesses added just 67,000 jobs in November

Business

by: CHRISTOPHER RUGABER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sept. 18, 2019, file photo people stand in line to inquire about jobs available at the Bean Automotive Group during a job fair designed for people fifty years or older in Miami. On Wednesday, Dec. 4, payroll processor ADP reports on how many jobs its survey estimates U.S. companies added in November. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. companies added just 67,000 jobs in November, a private survey found, barely half the gain of the previous month. Payroll processor ADP said that manufacturers, construction firms and mining companies cut 18,000 jobs combined.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story