Rideshare drivers feeling impact of COVID-19 outbreak

ODESSA, Texas (YourBasin) – Workers across the country continue to struggle amid the COVID-19 outbreak. But for some of those most at risk for the virus, they have no other choice but to give up their income. The CDC recommends that anyone 65-years-old or older, stay home, and practice social distancing.

68-year-old Stan Galarza has been part of the rideshare community for three years. He is retired, and works with Uber to provide extra income to support his 14-year-old daughter and help her save for college. Galarza says he loves working with Uber, but because he is considered high-risk, he is concerned about his health.

Over the past few weeks, Galarza has seen a significant decrease in customers. Galarza says before he decided to take time away from Uber, he was down to half the rides he used to make.

Galarza says he believes Uber drivers provide a necessary service to the community and he will miss giving rides to people who need it.

“I am not a couch potato type person,” Galarza says. “It kind of feels good to get out and about and just talk to people. I like staying in touch with the community.”