Planet Fitnesses freezes memberships during virus closures, will not charge members

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Planet Fitness is stepping in to help its members save a little money during the coronavirus outbreak that has halted gym attendance nationwide.

The company announced on its Facebook page that all memberships had been temporarily frozen and members would not be charged during the closures.

In Texas, Gov. Abbott issued an executive order on Friday that included a mandatory closure of all gyms across the state. The order also set other social distancing restrictions:

Bans on groups larger than 10 people

Closure of bars and restaurants, unless takeout or delivery is provided

Hospital and nursing home visits restricted unless providing medical care

The statement from CEO Chris Rondeau can be found on their FAQ page on the website:

“Out of an abundance of caution, all of our clubs have closed until further notice. As your long-term partner in fitness, we have proactively frozen all memberships on your behalf, and you will not be charged any fees during this time. We will be ready to serve you in a clean, sanitary, and judgement free environment when we reopen. At that time, if you have any questions about your membership, please feel free to come in, talk to us about it, and we will be happy to address any needs you may have. We will keep you informed and let you know when your club is ready to reopen.”

The gym is also offering free home workout videos for those looking to stay in shape while in quarantine. They are posted daily on the company’s Facebook page and is open to everyone, not just members.