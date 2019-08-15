Markets Right Now: Stocks end a bumpy day mostly higher

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo specialists James Denaro, left, and Anthony Rinaldi work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Aug. 15. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks ended another roller-coaster day mostly higher on Wall Street, making up just a fraction of the ground they lost in a huge plunge the day before.

Walmart was a standout Thursday, putting up a 6.1% gain after turning in solid results and raising its outlook for the year.

Consumer products makers were also winners. Kellogg added 3.2% and Procter & Gamble rose 1.4%.

In another sign that investors remain jittery, however, prices for safe-play assets like government bonds and utilities also rose.

The S&P 500 rose 6 points, or 0.2%, to 2,847. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 99, or 0.4%, to 25,579. The Nasdaq slipped 7, or 0.1% to 7,766.

The yield on 10-year Treasury fell to 1.50% from 1.58% a day earlier, another big drop.

12:00 p.m.

Stocks are up slightly on Wall Street at midday as the market steadies after a day of big losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 129 points Thursday, a day after dropping 800 points as investors grew more concerned about a slowdown in the global economy.

A report showing stronger-than-expected retail sales and a solid profit outlook from Walmart appear to have allayed some concerns about the strength of the U.S. economy.

Walmart rose 4.4%. Makers of consumer products also rose. Kellogg climbed 2.6% and Procter & Gamble added 1.7%.

The S&P 500 rose 14 points, or 0.5%, to 2,855. The Dow gained 0.5% to 25,602. The Nasdaq rose 0.3% to 7,794.

Bond prices rose again. The yield on 10-year Treasury slipped to 1.54% following a sharp decline Wednesday.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are rising on Wall Street early Thursday on indications American consumers continue to spend and embrace online shopping.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 67 points, a day after dropping 800 points as investors grew more concerned about a slowdown in the global economy. A report showing stronger-than-expected retail sales and a solid profit outlook from Walmart may allay some concerns about the strength of the U.S. economy.

Walmart rose 5.5%.

The S&P 500 rose 11 points, or 0.4%, to 2,851. The Dow gained 0.3%, to 25,543. The Nasdaq rose 0.2% to 7,788.

The yield on 10-year Treasury slipped slightly to 1.57% following a sharp decline Wednesday.