Many local florists are taking orders, seeing uptick during Easter week

Baton Rouge, LA (NBC 33/Fox 44)



Local florists, like most local businesses, have been feeling the crunch from the coronavirus lately. At Billy Heroman’s Flowers and Gifts Plantscaping, they’ve seen a dramatic drop in business, so much so, they’ve had to reduce their staff dramatically.

Ben Heroman of Billy Heroman’s told us “We went from about 150 employees down to about 55 employees within a matter of weeks.” He went on to explain “that was for a number of reasons, partially to protect the business, and partially to make sure that those team members could quickly file for unemployment to make sure they had income coming in as quickly as possible.”



Heroman told us once the Governor announced schools would shut down, his business saw nearly seventy percent of the floral delivery side of their business, disappear. Since they’ve been taking online and phone orders, he says, that’s picked up some…and Easter has been a blessing.



“All of a sudden, with Easter this week and people not being able to be with their loved ones, we have seen an increased spike in people wanting to send their love with flowers and plants.”



In fact, many floral shops are taking orders online and by phone. And they’re making “NO CONTACT” deliveries to make sure their workers and their customers stay safe.



Whether business dies down after the holiday or stays steady, Heroman says he and his remaining team members will be there, working hard to share love through flowers…looking forward to the day that his 55 member team can return to 120.







