Hyundai donates $100k and 10,000 test kits to Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Hyundai Motor America announces that the city of Detroit Department of Health will receive a $100,000 grant and 10,000 test kits to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

This is great news for Detroit families and health care professionals who are fighting the spread of COVID-19 Written statement by Governor Gretchen Whitmer

The program has supported drive-thru testing for COVID-19 at 21 hospitals around the country with $4 million in grants as well as 65,000 COVID-19 tests through the Hyundai Hope On Wheels program.



Hyundai Hope On Wheels was created in 1998 to support the health and well-being of children fighting cancer and has since raised more than $170 million and provided over 800 research grants to support research at Children’s Hospitals across the nation.