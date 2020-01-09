H-E-B is No. 1 U.S. grocery chain, new data study says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, national data science firm dunnhumby ranked Texas-based H-E-B as the number 1 grocer in the U.S. for the first time.

According to dunnhumby, H-E-B topped its list which ranked the grocers based on the annual Retailer Preference Index, or RPI. The index evaluates retailers based on several factors, including price, quality, convenience and speed.

“One of the most important findings is that leading traditional regional grocers are experiencing a resurgence in customer preference, by winning with relevance and convenience,” said Jose Gomes, president of North America for dunnhumby. “If they can compete on price and quality — the value core for grocers — they are especially well-positioned to fend off the growing threat of nontraditional players. This also leaves them better insulated against an economic downturn. In the end, there is no one-size-fits-all approach to winning in this market, and retailers with customer-first strategies are most likely to fare best.”

The 2020 ranking of top U.S. grocery chains are:

H-E-B Trader Joe’s Amazon Market Basket Wegmans Costco Aldi Sam’s Club Walmart Publix WinCo Fresh Thyme Farmers Market Sprouts Farmers Market Shop Rite

The study also found that H-E-B — and local grocers overall — are becoming stronger in competing with non-traditional national chains like Amazon. According to the study, more regional-based chains are taking advantage of their location to make availability even more convenient for customers.