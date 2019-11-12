Got milk and plenty of other choices; Dean Foods seeks sale

Mary Creek, of Hagerstown, Md., feeds hay to six-month old Alyshire calves Wednesday morning, Oct. 30, 2019, at Palmyra Farm south of Hagerstown, Md. The farm was recently named Washington County Farm of the Year for 2019. Mary Creek and her brother Ralph Shank own the family run 300-acre dairy farm with their herd of registered Alyshire, Holstein and Jersey cattle. (Colleen McGrath/The Herald-Mail via AP)

Milk still has a place in the American refrigerator, but it’s now sharing that space with juices, flavored soda and a myriad of other options including milk substitutes.

On Tuesday Dean Foods, the nation’s largest milk processor, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and said it may sell the company off to the Dairy Farmers of America.

“Despite our best efforts to make our business more agile and cost-efficient, we continue to be impacted by a challenging operating environment marked by continuing declines in consumer milk consumption,” CEO Eric Berigause said in a prepared statement.

Americans are not drinking milk like they used to for a number of reasons, the most prevalent being that there is so much more to choose. We’ve simply diversified our mealtime and snacktime routines.

Since 1975, the amount of milk consumed per capita in America has tumbled more than 40%.

That has hit dairy farms and milk sellers hard.

Dean Foods Co. has lost money in eight of its last 10 quarters and in seven of its last eight quarters it’s posted declining sales. It has received a commitment of about $850 million in debtor-in-possession financing from certain existing lenders.

The Dallas company looked into a sale earlier this year but said two months ago that it would continue doing business as a stand-alone venture.

Dean Foods, which named Berigause as its new CEO in July, said its business is operating normally while it reorganizes.

Shares rose slightly before the opening bell.