Comcast, State Street rise; Gap, J.B. Hunt fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday:
Schlumberger Ltd., down 41 cents at $38.37.
The world’s largest oilfield services company reported surprisingly good profits and revenue for the fourth quarter.
First Horizon National Corp., up 71 cents at $17.27.
The bank holding company’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
Progress Software Corp., up $1.52 at $49.07.
The business software maker’s fourth-quarter profits and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
The Gap Inc., down 8 cents at $18.53.
The clothing and apparel retailer cancelled plans to spin off its Old Navy brand into a separate company.
Tailored Brands Inc., up 18 cents at $4.47.
The owner of Men’s Wearhouse is selling its Joseph Abboud trademarks to WHP Global for $115 million.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, down $5.08 at $114.68.
The trucking and logistics company’s fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Comcast Corp., up 63 cents at $47.50.
NBCUniversal is launching a new streaming service that will have a large part available for free.
State Street Corp., up $1.42 at $82.56.
The holding company for State Street Bank handily beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit forecasts.