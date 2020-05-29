Cleaning companies see boom in business

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Business is booming at Jani-King as the company works to disinfect and sanitize hundreds of buildings.



“We’re operational 24-7 in response to disinfecting buildings for the Covid-19 and making sure that businesses can open up in a timely manner.”



Operations Manager, Channing Reis said, their company has more than 100 franchises across the Baton Rouge area and they are all kicking into high gear.



“95 percent of them are at this point, servicing facilities daily and nightly.”



The demand comes as more companies prepare to re-open and welcome both employees and customers. Reis said, along with offering the basic cleaning supplies, they are now using high tech gear to get the job done.



“The fogging machine, that’s what we use to clean high dense areas or facilities such as warehouses or anything like that. That has a large square footage that way we can service everything within that facility, and we know it’s been disinfected” said Reis.



As Covid-19 continues to spread — the company said, they are requiring all employees to wear personal protective equipment when conducting a job.



“Safety is a priority for Jani-King so we do want to make sure our employees are going into facilities with proper PPE and measurements needed for those types of cleans.”



While many look to open their doors in the coming days. The cleaning company said, they are here to help everyone do that in the safest way possible.



“As an essential business, we want to make sure we provide everyone the capability to open back up.”



