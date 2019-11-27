Canada’s Freeland heading to Washington to final trade deal

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s deputy prime minister is in Washington for a meeting with the U.S. and Mexico trade representatives as they seek to finalize a new trade agreement.

Chrystia Freeland is scheduled to meet United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Mexico’s Undersecretary for North America Jesús Seade on Wednesday.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday that Democratic lawmakers are “within range of a substantially improved” trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, but that they need to see progress made in negotiations put into writing by Lighthizer for final review.

A Canadian government official said earlier Wednesday that Canada is encouraged by the progress in the United States. The official was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.