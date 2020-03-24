Brookshire Grocery Co. to provide employees six-week pay raise for efforts during COVID-19 outbreak

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Brookshire Grocery Company will provide appreciation pay for employees to recognize their dedication and service to the community during the COVID-19 crisis.

“We cannot thank our employees enough for their determination, commitment and care for our customers. We are trying to do everything we can to give back as a reflection of gratitude for what they are doing every day,” said Trent Brookshire, Chief Operating Officer for Brookshire Grocery Co. “Our incredibly dedicated retail and logistics employees are going above and beyond in meeting our customers’ needs. As an essential business for our communities, we will continue to keep our stores open and keep our operations moving to get products on the shelves.”

The pay increase will apply an extra $1 per hour to logistic and hourly employees until May 1.

The benefit follows after Brookshire’s offered their employees one-half week’s pay bonus.