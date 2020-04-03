LOUISIANA
Allstate announces they will cover delivery drivers during COVID-19 crisis

FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2019, photo, Tyler Schwecke, a delivery driver for Jimmy John’s, makes a delivery in Las Vegas. Despite pressure from third-party apps, a few big chains continue to use their own drivers, and they’re hiring. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — Allstate announced it will be automatically providing free coverage to customers delivering food, medicine and other essential goods during Louisiana’s state of emergency over the COVID-19 crisis.

Standard personal auto policies typically exclude coverage for drivers who use their personal vehicles to deliver goods as part of a commercial business. Ordinarily, business would obtain commercial coverage for their deliveries.

“However, due to the COVID-19 emergency many businesses have been thrust into delivery activity they did not have time to prepare for,” stated the company in a press release.

Allstate said motorcycles will also fall under delivery coverage during the crisis at no additional cost.

“Many businesses, especially restaurants, are relying on income from delivery services as most people stay home,” stated the release. Allstate is taking action on both fronts to protect customers and employees from life’s uncertainties during these unprecedented times.”

