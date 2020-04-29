LDH
The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed 27,286 COVID-19 cases now in Louisiana, with the death toll at 1,758. There are currently 1,666 patients hospitalized; 244 of those on ventilators. As of 4/26/2020 there are 17,303 presumed recovered cases in the state.

Burrow, Edwards-Helaire best bets for NFL Rookie of the Year

News

by: Brian Holland

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs down field against Georgia during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game in Atlanta. Burrow is expected to be a first round pick at the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2020.(AP Photo/John Amis)

Joe Burrow is the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, but Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain there are other smart bets out there, including new Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

(Video via NBC Sports)