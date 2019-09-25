BRPD seizes guns and drugs during rap video

Multiple guns were confiscated by the Baton Rouge Police Department earlier this week during the filming of a rap video.

The nature of the seizure is something out of a movie.

Police received an anonymous tip in the early morning hours of Monday, September 23rd.

BRPD arrived at the scene to find “several individuals in the 3100 block of Pampas St. waiving guns in the middle of the street.”

Officers at the scene observed people with assault rifles.

Upon the arrival of BPRD, the individuals attempted to leave the scene.

BRPD said, “officers detained at least 15 subjects, seized 15 guns (3 reported stolen) and a small amount of narcotics during their investigation.”







Photos courtesy of the Baton Rouge Police Department

The Baton Rouge Police Department provided these details:

A total of 8 individuals were arrested.

2 individuals were booked into Juvenile Detention

4 individuals were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison

2 individuals were released on scene with District Court Summons

Lance White, 30, Dedric White, 25, Jurhonda Small, 25 were booked in East Baton Rouge Prison on drug and Possession of Stolen Firearm charges.

Michael Castillo, 24 was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on an active warrant for Home Invasion and Disturbing the Peace.

The investigation into this case remains open.