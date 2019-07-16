BRPD announces arrest in Sadie Roberts-Joseph murder case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested 38-year-old Ronn Jermaine Bell, of 1514 Goudchaux St., in the killing of Sadie Roberts-Joseph.

BRPD said, Bell is charged with First Degree Murder.

Chief Murphy Paul of the Baton Rouge Police Department said that an anonymous call led police to a body in the trunk of a car.

Police responded to the 2300 block of N 20th St. where they found a vehicle parked behind an abandoned house.

It was in that car where the body of Sadie Roberts-Joseph was found.

Chief Paul stated that the vehicle was three to three-and-a-half miles from her home.

Police said that the anonymous callers had nothing to do with the investigation.

Sadie Roberts-Joseph. Photo courtesy of WVLA

Chief Murphy Paul said that there is “no information that leads us to believe this was a hate crime, no motivation that this had anything to do with Ms. Sadie’s activism or her community efforts.”

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the suspect in this case owed $1,200 in late rent to Sadie Roberts-Joseph.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner determined the cause of death to be suffocation.

“I’m heartbroken that our community has lost such a kind and selfless soul in such a violent, tragic manner. I have known and loved Mrs. Sadie Roberts-Joseph for years and admire and respect her dedication to education and our community. I’m grateful for the swift action of the Baton Rouge Police Department and Louisiana State Police in finding her alleged killer and putting him behind bars. I will continue to pray that justice is served as her friends and family move forward in healing. She leaves behind a strong legacy of character and faith. Hate tried to silence Mrs. Sadie, but her voice will continue to ring strong for peace and love through the countless people she touched.” EBR Sheriff Sid Gautreaux

Joseph was a local activist and founder of the African-American museum in Baton Rouge.

EBRSO said Bell “has not been rebooked yet in the murder.”