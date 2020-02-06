BREAKING: Fiery plane crash in Jackson Parish, at least three dead

UPDATE (4:40 p.m.) — According to the Jackson Airports Twitter account, the plane that crashed near Chatham this afternoon took off from Hawkins Field Airport in Jackson, Mississippi at 1:07 p.m.

JMAA has received confirmation that an aircraft that departed Hawkins Field Airport at 1:07 pm has crashed in Jackson Parish, LA.



At this time the incident is under investigation. More details will be released as they become available. pic.twitter.com/SjM0a3wxK6 — JMAA (@JacksonAirports) February 6, 2020

JMAA has received confirmation that an aircraft that departed JAN at Atlantic Aviation at approximately 1:30 pm has crashed in Jackson Parish, LA.



At this time the incident is under investigation. More details will be released as they become available. — JMAA (@JacksonAirports) February 6, 2020

UPDATE (4:20 p.m.) — Our crew on the scene has sent back pictures of the crash scene and the investigation.

JACKSON PARISH, La. — At least three people have died following a plane crash in Jackson Parish.

According to our content partners at the News-Star, the small plane crashed just north of Chatham on Louisiana Highway 34 and there has been at least one fatality. The plane was flying from Jackson to Shreveport when the Monroe Regional Airport tower lost contact at 2:10 PM.

