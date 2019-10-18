BREAKING: Daryll Berry pulls out of race for Louisiana House District 16

MONROE, La. (10/18/2019) — In a press release emailed to the NBC 10 newsroom late Friday afternoon, Daryll Berry has decided to pull out of the race for State Representative District 16. The election will be held on November 16, 2019.

The statement, seen below, says “After much prayer and consideration, I have decided to remove my name from consideration.”

During the October 16th primary, Berry came in second to Frederick D. Jones. Jones got 50%, but not the require 50% plus one vote to win the seat outright. Berry got 23% of the vote in a four person race.

We called Berry to confirm the email, and asked if he wanted to go on camera to elaborate on his decision. He said he did not want to speak on camera, and the statement would speak for itself.