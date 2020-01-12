BPSO: Drone footage shows tornado damage in Louisiana

BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP)- Drone footage on Saturday revealed damaged landscapes and devastated property following a tornado and severe storms in the U.S. state of Louisiana.

Earlier on Saturday, firefighters found the bodies of an elderly couple near their demolished trailer, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office said via Facebook.

The winds were so strong that the home was moved 200 feet from its foundation.

The deaths of the victims, who were the in-laws of a parish deputy, bring the storm-related toll in the state to three after a 75-year-old man was killed in Oil City, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

Raymond Holden was in bed when the tree fell on his home, crushing him.

Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington told The Associated Press that a truck driver and a Benton police officer had a close call after being shocked by a downed power line.

The National Weather Service in Shreveport estimated that a tornado, with about around 135 mph (217 kph) winds, touched down in Bossier Parish.

Authorities said at least seven people have died as severe storms sweep across various parts of the U.S. South, bringing high winds and unrelenting rain.