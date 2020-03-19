Border Patrol seizes “counterfeit test kits” in O’Hare Airport

BATON ROUGE (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday that a growing number of new coronavirus cases could push the state past its capacity to deliver health care in seven days, comparing Louisiana’s possible situation to that of Italy, where the virus has overwhelmed hospitals.

Edwards asked President Donald Trump for federal help in a national conference call Trump held with governors, telling the president Louisiana’s system could be strained beyond capacity in a week. At a later news conference, he said that timeline was a “worst-case scenario” that the state could realize unless people change their behavior and follow the restrictions on businesses and public gatherings.