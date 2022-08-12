DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UPDATE: On Friday, just before 1:00 p.m., Judge Kimya Holmes denied bond reductions for the four teen suspects in the Linda Frickey fatal carjacking case. Each suspect is held on a $1,000,000 bond. On April 3, the trial is set to begin, according to the judge.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On August 12, the suspects in the Linda Frickey case had a bond hearing at 9 a.m. While the hearing was underway and WGNO reporter Amy Russo was at Orleans Criminal Court listening in on the outcome.

On Friday morning, the state presented hours’ worth of surveillance video that provided evidence of the horrific incident. The lead detective on the case from the New Orleans Police Department was called to the stand and was cross-examined by the defense.

The courtroom was packed with family members of Linda Frickey and the four teen suspects in the case. The four suspects, John Honore (17), Briniyah Baker (16), Lenyra Theophile (15), and Mar’Qel Curtis (15) allegedly took control of the 73-year-old woman’s vehicle and drove off as they dragged her to her death.

The brutal carjacking took place in March and the four suspects met before a judge on May 4 and plead not guilty to the second-degree murder.