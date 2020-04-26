LDH
BOLO issued for missing St. Landry Parish woman

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) St. Landry Parish authorities have issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for a missing Eunice woman.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, Michelle Huval has not been seen or heard from since she left home Thursday (April 23) around 5:30 a.m.

Authorities say she told her roommate that she was going into town and would be right back.

According to the roommate, “Michelle has not spent even one night away from home since moving in 6 months ago.”

She also reportedly left her cell phone and her meds have not been picked up at Walmart.

Michelle was driving a 2001 gray Pathfinder and was also going to go to Iberia Bank in Crowley later in the day, authorities said.

If you see her, you are asked to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

