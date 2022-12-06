VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — An Abbeville man likely drowned after he fell from his boat in the Hebert Canal.

It happened over the weekend.

Authorities with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries say the deceased has been identified as Jeremy Stelly, 52, of Abbeville.

LDWF agents say they were notified Sunday of a boater who had not returned from his trip the day before.

A search began and almost immediately an unmanned 18-foot vessel was located.

The search for Stelly continued throughout the day and into the night, LDWF said.

Around 12:40 p.m. Monday, Stelly’s body was located and turned over to the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.



An initial investigation has revealed that Stelly was not wearing a personal flotation device or engine cutoff switch when he was recovered, LDWF said.