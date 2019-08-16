Better Business Bureau of Acadiana warns about repair scams

Your refrigerator breaks.

Your washing machine stops spinning.

You need a repairman, and you need one fast.

You head to Google and a phone number comes right up.

Laurian Clause with the Better Business Bureau says that’s when these scammers strike.

“You will call, you will get a live representative, they will take your information so you think all seems well. then they’ll promise for an up front fee to come out sooner, so that’s when they start to collect your payment information.” she explains.

You feel good about the phone call because now someone is coming to take care of your problem but they never show up.

“When they call back, one of two things happens. they will say they have no record of that service call or they simply won’t answer,” clause says.

The money you gave them is probably already gone… so clause offers some tips before making that phone call.

If you do an internet search, make sure the company you are considering has an actual website with important information.

Check your warranty information and call the customer service number, or call the store where you bought the item for suggestions of repair people.

Also, choose your method of payment carefully.

“Use a credit card because those charges can be disputed,” Clause says.

And if someone tries or did scam you, let the Better Business Bureau know so other people can be warned. You can do that here.