Baton Rouge residents say, a report showing Ring secretly shares information is alarming

BATON ROUGE, La (NBC 33) (FOX 44) – They are used to catch package thieves; animals invading your doorstep and help law enforcement catch criminals. Now, the popular ring door bell is being accused of capturing and sharing something different, your personal information.



“I saw the report online and I looked at it and it was obvious that they are sending meta data but they never say what they were really sending” said Michael Chiasson, a Baton Rouge resident who uses the Ring doorbell.



According to a report posted on USA Today. The Amazon-owned company shares tons of users’ personal information with companies including Facebook, even if you don’t have a Facebook account.



“It does not make me feel good at all. That could technically be spying on my network for all I know.”



Michael Chiasson said, he thought the ring door bell was a great investment but now, he’s having a second thought.



“It’s a worrisome thing to know.”



People said, they installed doorbell cameras for safety concerns, but seeing the report that says a company could be sharing their private information is alarming.



“If the information is being shared without my knowledge, I’m not happy with that.”



According to the report, the ring doorbell app is packed with third party trackers. It said, the app is sending out customers personal information and it’s done without the user’s consent.



“When I purchased the doorbell, the doorbell was for safety reason and not for my information to be all over the internet and other’s people possession and I have no clue who they are” said Creighton Guillory.

Chiasson said, “They should tell you or at least ask you if it is okay.”



Studies show, several companies use meta data from their devices, but it’s done with the customers knowledge. Chiasson said, if ring comes forward alerting customers of what they’re doing, it’ll put him at ease.



“I’m not going to take it down. I’m not so worried that I’ll rip it down, I’m not. I would like to see the company put a patch out and say okay, if you don’t want to do this anymore here’s what you can do.”