Baton Rouge native wins $100,000 in tuition in Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway

A Baton Rouge student competed in and won $100,000 in scholarship money during the SEC Conference Championship football game Saturday as a finalist in the 11th Annual Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway.

Andrea Gathercole, along with 20 other finalists ages 18-24, will take the field during five marquee games and compete for the scholarship money by seeing who can throw the most footballs into an over-sized Dr Pepper can in 30 seconds.

The winner will receive $100,000 in tuition, and the runner-up will receive $25,000 in tuition.

Dr Pepper will award a total of $1 million in tuition through this year’s program. The Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway has given college students more than $10 million in tuition to date.

“Dr Pepper and college football go hand-in-hand, and the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway not only demonstrates our commitment to the sport, but it is also our way of giving back to the fans by enabling them to make their academic goals a reality,” Dr Pepper’s Vice President of Brand Marketing Derek Dabrowski said. “This is an incredible group of finalists, all of whom have big plans to make a difference with the money they are trying to win.”

Finalists were chosen based on video submissions they sent to Dr Pepper explaining how they would use the tuition money to make an impact.