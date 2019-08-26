Baton Rouge man wrecks Monroe motel room, $4,000 estimated damages

MONROE, La. — (8/24/19) A Baton Rouge man staying in a motel in Monroe caused $4,000 worth of damage.

Monroe Police was dispatched to the Monroe Inn on Louisville Avenue regarding a home invasion.

Officers saw a white male, later identified as 33-year-old Braden Townsend, kicking the front glass door to the office until the door was damaged on the hinges.

According to the police report, the victim said he was sleeping when he heard a loud banging noise at the front door. He saw Townsend kicking the door and screaming, “Let me use your phone. There’s people trying to kill me.”

The victim refused to let Townsend in. Townsend broke down the door and came into the front office screaming and yelling.

Officers reported an estimated $4,000 worth of damage in the room Townsend was staying in. He damaged a refrigerator, microwave, lights and walls.

He was arrested and transported to Oschner for a medical evaluation before going to OCC.

Townsend was charged with Simple Criminal Damage to Property and Home Invasion.