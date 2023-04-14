All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

BATROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, officials of the Bastrop Police Department received a complaint in reference to vandalism at the Morehouse Public Library-Dunbar Branch. According to reports, the Bastrop Police Department discovered two suspects in the vandalism and burglary.

According to authorities, On April 13, 2023, the Bastrop Police Department-Detective Division located and arrested two juveniles for two counts Simple Burglary and Conspiracy.

