Barry Becomes the 1st Hurricane of the 2019 Atlantic Season, weakens into a tropical storm after landfall

by: Ed Bloodsworth Updated: Jul 13, 2019 / 01:51 PM CT

WFLA (TAMPA) – Hurricane Barry made landfall near Intracoastal City, Louisiana early this afternoon and then weakened back into a tropical storm shortly thereafter, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At 2 PM Saturday, maximum sustained winds were near 7 mph. The center of the storm was located about 5 miles northeast of Intracoastal City, LA crawling to the northwest at 6 mph.

Barry will begin to continue to weaken as it moves onshore and pushes north into Central Louisiana. Meanwhile, the flooding threat is just beginning as heavy rains accompany the slow moving storm.

The flooding threat will continue to be the largest hazard in the days to come. Storm Surge Warning is in place from Intracoastal City to Shell Beach. The highest water rise is expected from the mouth of the Atchafalaya River to Shell Beach with 3 to 6 ft of water could rise above the tide. 2 to 4 ft of water could rise from Shell Beach to the Mississippi/Alabama Border and in Lake Pontchartrain. 3 to 5 ft is forecast from Intracoastal City to the mouth of the Atchafalaya.

As Barry moves inland over the lower Mississippi River Valley, winds will weaken quickly but the slow forward movement of the storm will increase the flooding threat from rainfall. Flash flooding and river flooding are extremely likely through early next week according to the National Hurricane Center. The forecast is calling for potentially 10-20″ of rain in spots through Monday. Highest amounts will accumulate along and to the east of Barry’s center.

Storm Team 8 and the National Hurricane Center will be watching for weak but quick spin up tornadoes in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as rain bands move ashore.