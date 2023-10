AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – The following information has been imparted on us by the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

September 25, 2023 – October 1, 2023

ADAMS, ASHLEY, 32, 205 COUVILLION RD, SIMMESPORT, 10/01/2023, ASSAULT-SIMPLE, CRUELTY TO A JUVENILE(S)-NONVIOLENT, DISTURBING THE PEACE.

ARNOUVILLE, JENNIFER M., 35, 137 GRIFFIN LANE, MANSURA, 09/30/2023, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

BONNEY, TIFFANY M., 40, 702 E. CHURCH ST., BUNKIE, 09/28/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, DISTURBING THE PEACE, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, BURGLARY – SIMPLE, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE.

BORDELON, JOHNNY, 52, 570 HWY 1181, PLAUCHEVILLE, 09/28/2023, DISTURBING THE PEACE, TERRORIZING.

BOURQUE, MICHAEL J., 31, 221 CONLY DRIVE, PINEVILLE, 09/28/2023, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, OPERATING VEH. WITH SUSPENDED LICENSE; OTHER OFFENSES.

CAMPBELL, KENYETTA, 38, 507 S MABEL ST., BUNKIE, 09/27/2023, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC.

COMPTON, REVEN, 33, 110 S. SYCAMORE ST., BUNKIE, 09/29/2023, TRESPASS-CRIMINAL, THEFT – MOTOR VEHICLE.

DAUZAT JR., DAVID, 40, 660 BILL BELT ROAD, MARKSVILLE, 09/28/2023, PROBATION/PAROLE VIOLATION, BURGLARY OF AN INHABITED DWELLING, POSSESSION OF FIREARM-FELON, CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A JUVENILE.

DAUZAT, MARVIN, 48, 743 CANNON ST., MARKSVILLE, 09/26/2023, TRESPASS-CRIMINAL, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

DAUZAT, SONNY RAY, 24, 202 SMITH RD., MARKSVILLE, 09/30/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

DUFFY, CHRISTOPHER P., 40, 303 LEMOINE LN, MOREAUVILLE, 09/26/2023, PROHIBITED ACTS – SCHEDULE I MANUFACTURING, DISTRIBUTION, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC.

FONTENOT, WONHASSAS, 41, 1617 W. COLLEGE AVE., OPELOUSAS, 09/28/2023, PROBATION/PAROLE VIOLATION.

GAGNARD, HORACE, 42, 5442 LA HWY 452, MARKSVILLE, 09/27/2023, BATTERY-SIMPLE, ASSAULT-AGGRAVATED.

GALLAND, TYLER COLE, 24, 311 LEMOINE LANE, MOREAUVILLE, 09/26/2023, PROHIBITED ACTS – SCHEDULE I MANUFACTURING, DISTRIBUTION, POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH CDS, CRUELTY TO ANIMALS.

GASPARD, DANE, 54, 4803 HWY 107, MARKSVILLE, 09/29/2023, ASSAULT-SIMPLE, DISTURBING THE PEACE, ENTRY/REMAIN ON PREMISES AFTER BEING FORBIDDEN, RESISTING ARREST OR OFFICER.

GASPARD, TRAVIS P., 48, 505 FLANDERS RIDGE RD., YOUNGSVILLE, 10/01/2023, DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 2ND OFFENSE, ESTABLISHING OF SPEED ZONES, OPERATING VEH. WITH A SUSPENDED LICENSE; OTHER OFFENSES, EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE.

GRANT, MARTINE, 42, 524 LINCOLN ST., SIMMESPORT, 09/28/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

HAGGER, GERMAINE C. 38, 327 N. MARTIN LUTHER KING DR., SIMMESPORT, 09/28/2023, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC., DISTURBING THE PEACE BY FIGHTING, BATTERY-SIMPLE, ATTEMPT SECOND DEGREE RAPE.

HESS, KELSEY LEANNE, 21, 551 COUVILLION ST., MOREAUVILLE, 09/25/2023, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY.

HOWARD, GRACIE M., 27, 4484 FLOYNELL DR., BATON ROUGE, 09/25/2023, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY, CHILD ENDANGERMENT.

JACOBS, QUINVAUGHN M., 26, 1155 PRISON RD, COTTONPORT, 09/29/2023, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY.

JONES, FLOYD ANTHONY, 60, 562 JOHNSON RD., MARKSVILLE, 09/26/2023, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE.

KRUSE, ETHAN, 19, 5934 TINA PARK, SAN ANTONIO, 09/27/2023, COMPUTER-ADIDED SOLICITATION OF A MINOR, CARNAL KNOWLEDGE OF JUVENILE.

LABORDE, ADAM J., 33, 335 CAPPEL ST., COTTONPORT, 09/30/2023, THEFT.

LOYD, JATROVEN, 20, 180 ZION RD., MARKSVILLE, 09/29/2023, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I DRUGS, ILLEGAL CARRYING OF A WEAPON.

MANSHACK, ANDREW ROGER, 33, 132 BAYOU NACHITOCHES RD., MOREAUVILLE, 09/27/2023, INTERFERING WITH A POLICE INVESTIGATION, DISTURBING THE PEACE, RESISTING ARREST OR OFFICER.

MCCLENDON, MARK ALAN, 58, 107 CHAPPEL HILL CT., TEXAS, 09/27/2023, BATTERY AGGRAVATED (DOMESTIC), BATTERY-AGGRAVATED SECOND DEGREE.

MOLETTE, JOHNNIE, 64, 6623 FREE RANGE DR., DALLAS, 09/30/2023, DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST OFFENSE, DRIVING ON ROADWAY LANED FOR TRAFFIC.

MUNDY, TERRANCE J., 32, 320 LYLES LANE/ROAD, BUNKIE, 09/25/2023, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE.

PONTHIER, ADAM WAYNE, 43, 2835 HWY 1192, MARKSVILLE, 09/29/2023, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, BURGLARY – SIMPLE, TRESPASS-CRIMINAL, BURGLARY – SIMPLE, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

PRUITT, LINDA MARIE, 55, 821 EVERGREEN ST., BUNKIE, 09/28/2023, DISTURBING THE PEACE, CRIMINAL TRESPASS/ All Other Offenses, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

ROY, KEION, 28, 443 PORTER ST., MOREAUVILLE, 09/30/2023, ENTRY/REMAIN ON PREMISES AFTER BEING FORBIDDEN.

RYE, JAYLAN A., 29, 3617 5TH ST., ALEXANDRIA, 09/26/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY.

SCALLAN, SCOTT VINCENT, 35, 403 MICHEL LABORDE RD., MANSURA, 09/29/2023, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE.

VICTORIAN, JONTRAY J., 35, 1042 SYCAMORE ST., COTTONPORT, 09/26/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, ISSUING WORTHLESS CHECKS.