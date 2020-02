Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi confirms the body of the second missing boater near Bayou Sorrel was found this morning.

Picture courtesy of Sheriff Stassi

IPSO says, the family has been notified, but deputies are waiting to identify both victims.

A week ago, the Coast Guard says a notification came in about a vessel accident.

Two people survived and one was pulled from the water while the search for the last person continued throughout the day.

That search for the last person ended on Monday.