Auburn University Student Chih-Kai Lai remains missing since August

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police are still searing for a missing Auburn University student who vanished in August.

21-year-old Chih-Kai Lai was set to begin classes at Auburn University on Monday, August 19th. Lai never showed and police have been looking for Taiwanese graduate student ever since.

“Lai arrived in the US a few weeks prior in order to attend graduate school. He resides in the 300 Block of East Magnolia Avenue, was reported missing after he did not show up on the first day of classes,” said Auburn Police Capt. Lorenzo Dorsey.

Lai was last seen wearing black warm-up pants with white stripes, running shoes, a t-shirt, and glasses according to a surveillance photo from near his apartment.

“Extensive efforts by the Police Division, including but not limited to, numerous interviews, the examination of electronic devices, and surveillance, as well as assistance by Federal Officials, have not resulted in Lai’s location being determined,” said Dorsey.

The Police Division asks anyone who may have seen, or been in communication with him since mid-day on Sunday, August 18th, or has information regarding his whereabouts is strongly urged to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391, or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.

