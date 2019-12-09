Aspirin no longer recommended to prevent heart disease or stroke due to brain bleed risk

FILE – This Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 file photo shows an arrangement of aspirin pills in New York. A new study suggests millions of people need to rethink their use of aspirin to prevent a heart attack. If you’ve already had a heart attack, doctors recommend taking a low-dose aspirin a day to prevent a second one. But if you don’t yet have heart disease, doctors now advise routine aspirin can do more harm than good. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

(CNN) — Aspirin regimens are no longer being recommended to prevent heart disease or stroke for healthy older Americans. Research shows it can cause severe bleeding inside your skull.

Thanks to the newly compiled information, the American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology have changed their recommendation guidelines.

According to the study, taking a daily low-dose aspirin to help combat heart attacks and stroke might increase your risks of severe bleeding in your brain. In an analysis of past studies of over 130-thousand people aged 42 to 74, given a low dose aspirin or a placebo, those who took the placebo had a 0.46 percent risk of having bleeding inside their skulls.

For those who took low-dose of aspirin, the risk was 0.63 percent of developing bleeding in the brain.

People from Asian backgrounds and those with a body mass index under 25 had the highest risk.

A low-dose daily aspirin regimen had been recommended for older adults thanks to aspirin’s ability to prevent platelets from forming a clot in the arteries.

With this new evidence, aspirin is no longer recommended to prevent heart disease for healthy older adults who don’t have a high risk of developing or already have existing heart disease. And it may just be a waste of money, or worse, it could even raise your risk of internal bleeding or bring on early death.