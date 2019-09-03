Arrest made in Theft & Narcotics Case

Pineville, La (RPSO) – On August 22nd, 2019, reports were taken by deputies in reference to multiple thefts that occurred in the 30 block of Libuse Cutoff Road Pineville. According to the complainants several packages, received via a delivery service, were stolen from unsecured areas outside of their respective residences.

Detectives from the Tioga Sub-station were assigned the cases for further investigation and through that investigation, were able to obtain surveillance footage from locations where the thefts occurred. Initially, the subject in the footage was not identified so it was released to the media and posted on social media where the public’s assistance was requested. It was with their assistance, detectives were able to identify the suspect as Sheila G. McGuire, 55, of Pineville.

On August 28th, a search warrant was executed at McGuire’s residence located in the 400 block Froust Road. During the search suspected illegal drugs were located throughout the residence. Representatives of RPSO’s Metro Narcotics Division responded to assist in furthering that portion of the investigation. McGuire was arrested by Narcotics Agents in reference to Possession Controlled Dangerous Substance 1 (Marijuana), Possession Controlled Dangerous Substance 2, Possession Controlled Dangerous Substance 4, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was later booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on the charges.

From their investigation, Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause and warrants were granted for McGuire’s arrest in reference two counts of Trespassing and Two Count of Theft Under $1,000. The following day McGuire, who remained at the detention center, in lieu of posting bond, was booked in reference to the additional charges. On August 30th McGuire was released after posting a $6,000.00 bond.

RPSO would like to thank our local news affiliates and social media outlets, as well as all persons who assisted with the identification of McGuire. Community involvement played a key role in the swift resolution of this case.

Arrestee:

Sheila G. McGuire, 55

480 Froust Road Pineville, LA

Charges:

Two Counts – Theft Under $1000

Two Counts – Trespassing

One Count – Possession Controlled Dangerous Substance 1 (Marijuana)

One Count – Possession Controlled Dangerous Substance 2

One Count – Possession Controlled Dangerous Substance 4

One Count – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia