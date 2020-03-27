Arrest made in Terrorizing Case

On Wednesday, March 25th, 2020, Deputies and Detectives responded to a report of terrorizing that occurred at a local business, in the Pineville area. The victims stated Christopher Andrew Ivy, 28, of 57 Big Island Loop Deville, made numerous threats to harm them, as well as and other employees. Ivy allegedly expressed his willingness to use a firearm to fulfill his threats. Detectives initiated their investigation and sufficient probable cause was established that supported the victims’ allegations. Detectives obtained a warrant for Ivy’s arrest in reference to Terrorizing.

Later the same day, a search warrant was granted and executed at Ivy’s residence located on Big Island Loop. During the search multiple firearms were discovered. The firearms as well as other items of evidence, that supported the initial allegations, were collected. Ivy was at his residence during the search and taken into custody without incident. He later booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center in reference to the warrant. Ivy is currently being detained at the detention center in lieu of posting a $50,00.00 bond.

Arrestee:

Christopher Andrew Ivy, 28

57 Big Island Loop Deville, LA

Charges:

One Count – Terrorizing