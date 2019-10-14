Arrest made in Domestic Case

RPSO – On October 12th, 2019, deputies responded to a residence in the Alexandria area, in reference to a Domestic Abuse complaint. According to the complainant, the suspect, identified as Michael Lynn Satcher II, 32 of Alexandria allegedly committed a battery upon the victim during a verbal altercation.
Evidence found at the scene supported the allegations. Deputies made contact with Satcher at his residence where he was taken into custody without incident. Satcher was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center in reference to (01) One Count each Battery of a Dating Partner First Offense, Simple Battery, Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling and Criminal Damaged To Property Under $1,000. Satcher was later released after posting a $6,000.00 bond.
Arrestee:
Michael Lynn Satcher II, 32
100 Block Robinson Road Alexandria, La
Charge:
Battery of a Dating Partner First Offense
Simple Battery
Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling
Criminal Damaged To Property Under $1,000