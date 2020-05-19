Arrest made in criminal sexual conduct case involving a victim under 13 years of age

On Friday May 08th, 2020, deputies responded to take a report of criminal sexual conduct involving juveniles that occurred, in the Boyce area. Deputies took the initial report and Detectives, who also responded to the scene, initiated their investigation. Detectives identified Ricky Mathews, 52, of Boyce as a suspect. Through their investigation, including interviews of the victim(s) and witnesses at the Rapides Children’s Advocacy Center, detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported the original allegations. Warrants were granted for Mathews’ arrest in reference (02) Two Counts – First Degree Rape; Victim Under the Age of 13.

On April 18th, Detectives located Mathews, who was taken into custody without incident. Mathews was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on the warrants. Mathews is currently being detained at the detention center as bonds have yet to be set, in reference to the charges.

Arrestee:

Ricky Mathews, 52

10973 Louisiana Highway 28 West Boyce, LA

Charge(s):

(02) Two Counts – First Degree Rape; Victim Under the Age of 13