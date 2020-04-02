Area Businesses Hiring in Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Here is a list of businesses in the area currently hiring due to the increased consumer demand created by the current state of emergency. Chamber staffers spoke to representatives of each of these companies to confirm they are hiring. The list includes the corresponding website for each business for job seekers to access information about the open positions and job applications.

This is not intended to represent a complete list of businesses that may be hiring. These are the ones we know about at this moment in time.

Please let us know if your business is hiring by sending an email to Cindy Cespiva at ccespiva@cenlachamber.org. Please include the company name, a brief description of the open position or positions and instructions on how to apply.

Albertsons https://www.albertsonscompanies.com/careers

Aramark https://allcareers-aramark.icims.com/jobs

CVS Pharmacy https://jobs.cvshealth.com/

Dollar Tree https://www.dollartree.com/careers-stores/

Family Dollar https://www.dollartree.com/careers-stores/

Express Employment Professionals https://www.expresspros.com/AlexandriaLA

Kroger https://jobs.kroger.com/

Home Depot https://careers.homedepot.com

Lowe’s https://jobs.lowes.com/employment/

Office Depot https://officedopot.com/jobs

Sonic https://careers.sonicdrivein.com/us/en

Target https://corporate.target.com/careers

Waitr https://waitrapp.com/careers

Walgreens https://jobs.walgreens.com/

Wendy’s – Alexandria https://www.snagajob.com/company/wendys

This information is being shared on the ComeTogetherLocally.com/CenlaBusinessNow COVID-19 info page, Chamber social media platforms, as well as with media outlets.