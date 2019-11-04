Anonymous Auburn resident donates $5,000 to Blanchard reward – now at $35,000

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL)- The reward for information in the missing case of an Auburn teen has climbed to $35,000 after an anonymous donation of $5,000 to the fund by an Auburn resident.

Wednesday, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of perpetrators involved in the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard. As of Thursday, the Southern Union student has been missing for seven days.

UFC President Dana White is also offering a $25,000 reward to anyone who can help bring Aniah safely home to her family. White made the announcement on his Twitter page Wednesday night.

UFC pro Walt Harris is the missing teen’s stepfather.

During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes said detectives suspect foul play.

“That’s just the practical way to approach it to make sure it gets the attention it gets,” Hughes said.

Hughes also said authorities do not believe Aniah would go missing on her own volition.

Blanchard was reported missing to Auburn Police on Thursday Oct. 24. She last communicated with a friend on Wednesday night, Oct. 23, just before midnight. Police said her vehicle was seen in the early morning hours along South College on the Thursday, the 24th.

Friday, the vehicle was recovered at a Montgomery apartment complex and it had been damaged.