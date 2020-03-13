Angola Prison Rodeo postponed for spring, refunds available March 13

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Officials with the Angola Prison Rodeo announced that the spring rodeos scheduled for April have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Refunds will be available starting Friday, March 13 for those who have already purchased tickets. A Facebook post seemed to indicate current tickets will not be honored when the rodeos are rescheduled. New tickets will need to be purchased.

” Sorry for the inconvenience, but this is for the safety of the public, staff and offender population,” stated the post.