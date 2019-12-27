Baton Rouge, LA (NBC 33/Fox 44) Louisiana Department of Corrections officials announced today an inmate who attempted suicide at Angola Sunday by setting himself on fire, died Christmas Eve in a Baton Rouge hospital.
Authorities say 62-year-old Joel Baker was found behind Main Prison Camp in critical condition with significant burns around 8 o’clock Sunday morning.
We’re told the quick actions of Louisiana State Penitentiary doctors and medical personnel allowed emergency crews to get Baker to a Baton Rouge hospital for treatment. But he later died of his injuries.
According to DOC officials, Baker was in prison on multiple sex convictions, and was serving a life sentence on three counts of Aggravated Rape, three counts of Aggravated Oral Sexual Battery, and a single count of Sexual Battery.
Angola inmate dies in hospital following suicide attempt
Baton Rouge, LA (NBC 33/Fox 44) Louisiana Department of Corrections officials announced today an inmate who attempted suicide at Angola Sunday by setting himself on fire, died Christmas Eve in a Baton Rouge hospital.