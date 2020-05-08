AMBER ALERT issued for baby taken in alleged carjacking in Talladega

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Republican members of Louisiana’s U.S. House delegation have urged Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards to allow a phased reopening of shuttered state businesses on a regional basis, adding to the pressure on the Democratic governor to ease coronavirus -related restrictions.

Edwards’ current statewide stay-at-home order expires May 15. Edwards has said he’s “hopeful” he will be able to announce Monday that Louisiana, using White House guidelines, will move into the first phase of reopenings on May 16. And, he’s laying the groundwork for the testing and contact tracing that experts say will be needed for him to make such an announcement.